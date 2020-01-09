January 8, 2020
Mitch Epstein’s Pipeline Activist
Mitch Epstein’s portrait does some relentless storytelling. It was taken in 2018 but was only published in The New Yorker late last year. (I recommend you check out their photo story on Epstein’s book, American Power. In part, his project uses trees to highlight the corporate abuse of the environment.) ⠀
This photo captures the urgency of the climate crisis, and what speaks to the last line of defense. Specifically, Mennonite activist Ashton Clatterbuck, a leader of the Sunrise Movement, embodies his intention to fight for the environment and not let go. Co-opting the material itself, you could say that Ashton’s gesture–against Williams Company’s Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania–is “appropriately fitting.”
It’s also a throwback to the radical environmentalist organization, Earth First!, especially the tree-sitters and tree spikers in the mid-eighties who used their bodies to frustrate logging companies in the Pacific Northwest. Is it too clichéd to say, what goes around comes around?
-Michael Shaw
(Photo: Mitch Epstein via @newyorkermag)
