Chatting the Pictures: Trump Bloomberg Golf Photo; Xi Masked; Elizabeth Warren’s Glass Ceiling

Welcome to the latest edition of Chatting the Pictures. In each 10-minute webcast, co-hosts Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer and historian, Cara Finnegan, discuss three prominent photos in the news. The program is broken into three segments: “The News,” “The Look,” and “The Pick.” “The News” examine a hard news image for its content value. “The Look” focuses on a news photo for its artistry and style. And “The Pick” asks what made a high profile photo so unique to editors or the public.

“The News” photo this week is by Rick Odell for Getty Images. Taken in 2008 at a celebrity tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in New York, the photo has been making the rounds on Twitter in the lead up to Super Tuesday, and Michael Bloomberg qualifying for this week’s Nevada Democratic presidential debate. We discuss the meaning of golf and celebrity as it relates to the presidency, and we also probe what the photo might also have to say about Bloomberg.

For “The Look,” we discuss a photo taken by Pang Xinglei of Xinhua News Agency distributed by Getty. It shows Chinese President Xi Jinping outside a Coronavirus prevention and control center in Beijing on Feb. 10. We deconstruct the photo for the strength and weakness of its propaganda value.

“The Pick” this week is a photo by Melina Mara for The Washington Post. She captured Elizabeth Warren speaking to supporters after a disappointing showing in the New Hampshire primary. We analyze the photo in terms of gender, the mood of the electorate, and Warren’s campaign strategy.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.