Reading The Pictures is dedicated to the analysis of news photos and media images.
February 21, 2020

Chatting the Pictures: Trump Bloomberg Golf Photo; Xi Masked; Elizabeth Warren’s Glass Ceiling

Welcome to the latest edition of Chatting the Pictures. In each 10-minute webcast, co-hosts Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer and historian, Cara Finnegan, discuss three prominent photos in the news. The program is broken into three segments: “The News,” “The Look,” and “The Pick.” “The News” examine a hard news image for its content value. “The Look” focuses on a news photo for its artistry and style. And “The Pick” asks what made a high profile photo so unique to editors or the public.

“The News” photo this week is by Rick Odell for Getty Images. Taken in 2008 at a celebrity tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in New York, the photo has been making the rounds on Twitter in the lead up to Super Tuesday, and Michael Bloomberg qualifying for this week’s Nevada Democratic presidential debate. We discuss the meaning of golf and celebrity as it relates to the presidency, and we also probe what the photo might also have to say about Bloomberg.

For “The Look,” we discuss a photo taken by Pang Xinglei of Xinhua News Agency distributed by Getty. It shows Chinese President Xi Jinping outside a Coronavirus prevention and control center in Beijing on Feb. 10. We deconstruct the photo for the strength and weakness of its propaganda value.

“The Pick” this week is a photo by Melina Mara for The Washington Post. She captured Elizabeth Warren speaking to supporters after a disappointing showing in the New Hampshire primary. We analyze the photo in terms of gender, the mood of the electorate, and Warren’s campaign strategy.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Slideshow

Photo: Rick Odell/Getty

Caption: Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, President Bill Clinton, Joe Torre and Billy Crystal at the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation 2008 Golf Classic July 14, 2008 at Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, NY.

Photo: Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via Getty Images

Caption: Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects prevention and control work against the new coronavirus in Beijing on Feb. 10.

Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Caption: Elizabeth Warren speaks to her supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 11.

  • Panelists
  • Michael Shaw An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.
  • Cara Finnegan Communication Professor, University of Illinois. Author of Making Photography Matter: A Viewer's History from the Civil War to the Great Depression and Picturing Poverty: Print Culture and FSA Photographs. Moderator, Reading the Pictures Salon.

Comments Powered by Disqus

Salon Archive Archives