Chatting the Pictures: Coronavirus Culture, From Vatican, to Apartment Block, to Corner Bar

“The News” photo this week is from the Vatican News via AP. In the widely-circulated photo, we see the Pope delivering his weekly blessing to an empty St. Peter’s Square, March 15, 2020. We discuss the moral and emotional range of the photo, from encouraging to discouraging, as well as the power of its geometry.

For “The Look,” we discuss a photo taken by Alessandro Grassani for The New York Times. It features building residents on their balconies in Milan, March 14, 2020. With whole countries on lock-down, we look at the multitude of ways the Italian balcony, and photos of them in the media, represent the make-do continuation of community life.

“The Pick” this week is a photo by Tyler LaRiviere for the Sun-Times. It captures a St. Patrick’s Day celebration outside a Chicago bar after the city parade was canceled. Focusing on a group of partiers, we discuss how the photograph frames the impact of the coronavirus crackdown on young adults, and the resistance—at least initially-to comply with social quarantines.

