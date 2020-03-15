As the Coronavirus Shutters Broadway

What happens when you look around (especially through social media) and, suddenly, nothing is what it once was?

Stellar news and documentary photographers are using their visual and symbolic gifts to process the shock and loss of normality from the coronavirus. In this case, Craig Ruttle captures the gut punch to our consumer and entertainment culture just by repurposing titles.

Call these photos fateful ironies of a suddenly phantom and frozen Broadway.

Photo: Craig Ruttle @rutlman @reduxpictures⠀

