The Coronoavirus and the World Atilt

We’re seeing backdrop after backdrop repurposed by the virus. This could not be more telling as Italy suffers the most, and, here, mirrors the most. The world is atilt.

-Michael Shaw⠀

Reposting: @gettyimages. Photo: Laura Lezza @lauralezza_ ⠀

Caption: “A worker carries out sanitation operations for the coronavirus emergency near the Tower of Pisa in the Piazza dei Miracoli in Pisa, Italy. The sanitization service is carried out by four teams in all the districts of the city of Pisa. The Italian government has imposed unprecedented restrictions on its 60 million people as it expanded its emergency coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown nationwide. March 17, 2020. #Italyvirus #coronavirus #coronavirusitaly #covid19 #disease #emergency #healthcrisis #tourism #italy #towerofpisa

