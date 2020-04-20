Chatting the Pictures with Pete Souza: Presidential Photos in a Health Crisis

Watch and listen as Pete Souza joins us for a special three-part edition in the shadow of COVID-19. We discuss four of Pete’s photos drawn from his tenure as Chief Official White House photographer for Barack Obama and official White House photographer for Ronald Reagan.
Part 1: President Obama mobilizing again the Ebola virus
The first photo, taken October 24th, 2004, features Obama hugging Dallas nurse Nina Pham in the Oval Office 13 days after she recovered from the Ebola virus. The second photo, taken five weeks later on December 2, 2014, highlights President Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, touring the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Heath in Bethesda, Maryland. Both photos prominently feature Dr. Fauci.
Take a closer look at some of the images from our larger photo edit.
Reactions
