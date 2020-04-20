April 20, 2020
Chatting the Pictures with Pete Souza: Presidential Photos in a Health Crisis

Watch and listen as Pete Souza joins us for a special three-part edition in the shadow of COVID-19. We discuss four of Pete’s photos drawn from his tenure as Chief Official White House photographer for Barack Obama and official White House photographer for Ronald Reagan.

Part 1: President Obama mobilizing again the Ebola virus

The first photo, taken October 24th, 2004, features Obama hugging Dallas nurse Nina Pham in the Oval Office 13 days after she recovered from the Ebola virus. The second photo, taken five weeks later on December 2, 2014, highlights President Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, touring the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Heath in Bethesda, Maryland. Both photos prominently feature Dr. Fauci.

Caption: President Barack Obama visits with Nina Pham, a Dallas nurse diagnosed with Ebola after caring for an infected patient in Texas, in the Oval Office, Oct 24, 2014. Pham is virus-free following treatment at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Pham is accompanied by HHS Secretary Burwell, Pham’s mother Diana Pham, sister Catherine Pham, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Pham’s primary doctor Dr. Richard Davey, Jr., Dr. Cliff Lane of NIH and Dr. Ronny Jackson, White House Medical Unit.

President Barack Obama tours a lab at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, Dec. 2, 2014. Dr. Nancy Sullivan, Senior Investigator, Chief Biodefense Research Section leads a tour of lab activities that led to the Ebola vaccine.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Communication Professor, University of Illinois. Author of Making Photography Matter: A Viewer’s History from the Civil War to the Great Depression and Picturing Poverty: Print Culture and FSA Photographs. Moderator, Reading the Pictures Salon.

