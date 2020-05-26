Here Are the Photos of People Suffering and Dying of Covid

Notice: This story contains photographs of bodies in conditions of severe illness and death. They may be troubling and difficult to look at.

Nearly 350,000 people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses. The scale of that loss for many of us defies comprehension. As the number of dead continues to rise, photojournalists have to carry the burden of representing the staggering facts and the detail. But some people are questioning whether photographic coverage of the pandemic is up to the task or not.

Specifically, academics and journalists have criticized the lack of photos showing people suffering or dying from the virus, claiming that such images do not exist.

On May 1st in The New York Times, historian and visual scholar Sarah Lewis penned an op-ed leading with the title: Where Are the Photos of People Dying of Covid? Acknowledging that “there have been some professional images from inside medical zones,” she otherwise insists that such photos “remain rare.” Just recently in a podcast on WNYC’s The Takeaway, Lewis reiterated her point, saying that “we don’t have images of what is very hard to depict, the human cost and the suffering that is happening.” She continued: “What we’re not seeing—and it’s difficult to even visualize—are those who have died of Covid, who are dying of Covid.”

Again on May 12th, in a column for Al Jazeera, journalist Patrick Gathara raised a similar complaint. He contends that western media outlets are telling “the story of the coronavirus deaths…largely through infographs and statistics rather than images. Unlike the victims of Ebola, the tragedies of coronavirus victims are demonstrated in numbers, not photographs.”

And in a New York Magazine article published on May 15th, Andrew Sullivan notes “a strange similarity between the casualties of a plague and those of a war in modern America: we never see the bodies. I have yet to see a Covid19 patient in the terminal phase of the illness….There are no photos of the dying; and very few that even show the toll of survival.”

I found these comments not just surprising, but stunning. In the sixteen years I have followed news photography, I never would have imagined that pictures depicting the ill, the dying, and the dead would reach the volume and visibility we have seen in this crisis so far.

It was a photo of a dead body on the street in Wuhan, in fact, that first caught my attention and made me think that the coronavirus could turn into a significant crisis. The photo, made on January 30, 2020, clearly shows a man lying dead on the street, while two men in hazmat suits stand by.