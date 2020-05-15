Chatting the Pictures: Life and Death in New York; Distanced Mother’s Day; Restaurants Adapt

For “The Look,” we discuss a photo taken by Isadora Kosofsky for the New York Times. We see the Botiz family reacting to seeing Beatrice Botiz, 82 on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 10th. The family is peering through the doorway of the Alexandria Care Center in Los Angeles. We focus on the emotional elements of the photo and the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on nursing homes.

“The Pick” this week is a photo by Athit Perawongmetha for Reuters. it shows people having lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant after it reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. We speculate as to why this photo was published so widely. We also look at it as a post-quarantine model for restaurants in the U.S.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.