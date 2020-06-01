Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Here Are the Photos of People Suffering and Dying of Covid

Welcome to the latest edition of Chatting the Pictures. In each 10-minute webcast, co-hosts Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer and historian, Cara Finnegan, discuss three prominent photos in the news. This week, distinguished photographer and professor Nina Berman joins us to discuss three images from an article we published at Reading the Pictures titled “Here Are the Photos of People Suffering and Dying of Covid.”

Nina Berman is a documentary photographer, filmmaker, and author. Her wide-ranging work looks at American politics, militarism, environmental contamination and post violence trauma. She is also a professor and director of the photography program at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

By Staff