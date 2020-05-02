Chatting the Pictures: Food Plant Workers at Risk; Politics and EMT; Arlington Precautions

For “The Look,” we discuss an image taken by John Moore for Getty Images. In the photo from April 2nd, we see Emergency Medical technicians in Stamford, CT, checking a woman in her apartment for COVID-19 symptoms. On the TV is one of the Presidential task force briefings. We explore the disconnect between the two.

“The Pick” this week is a military handout photo by Elizabeth Fraser of the U.S. Army. It shows soldiers assigned to the special Military Affairs “Old Guard” doing honors in protective masks during the funeral of a veteran at Arlington Cemetery. We focus on the impact of the coronavirus on this, and other memorial rituals during the pandemic.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.