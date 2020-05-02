Chatting the Pictures: Food Plant Workers at Risk; Politics and EMT; Arlington Precautions

Welcome to the latest edition of Chatting the Pictures. In each 10-minute webcast, co-hosts Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer and historian, Cara Finnegan, discuss three prominent photos in the news. The program is broken into three segments: “The News,” “The Look,” and “The Pick.” “The News” examine a hard news image for its content value. “The Look” focuses on a news photo for its artistry and style. And “The Pick” asks what made a high profile photo so unique to editors or the public.
“The News” photo this week is a handout photo from Tyson Foods. It shows plant workers at its Camilla, Georgia plant separated by plastic dividers to protect from the coronavirus. Many workers have died and hundreds are infected in meatpacking plants around the country. We look at the safety deficiencies in this photo, in other photos from the plant, and in the industry at this critical time.
Salon Sponsors Interested in sponsoring an upcoming Chatting the Pictures or Salon? We are always looking for partners to help bring insight about the latest news photos to our readers.
For “The Look,” we discuss an image taken by John Moore for Getty Images. In the photo from April 2nd, we see Emergency Medical technicians in Stamford, CT, checking a woman in her apartment for COVID-19 symptoms. On the TV is one of the Presidential task force briefings. We explore the disconnect between the two.
“The Pick” this week is a military handout photo by Elizabeth Fraser of the U.S. Army. It shows soldiers assigned to the special Military Affairs “Old Guard” doing honors in protective masks during the funeral of a veteran at Arlington Cemetery. We focus on the impact of the coronavirus on this, and other memorial rituals during the pandemic.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
Take a closer look at some of the images from our larger photo edit.
Reactions
Comments Powered by Disqus