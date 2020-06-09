As Militarism Runs Rampant, Even the Virus Falls Victim

While the Trump administration champions the use of military force to impose law and order, former and current military leaders, including Jim Mattis and Mike Mullen, have denounced these deployments. Even the current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper qualifiedly agreed that military force was not warranted at this time.

I have long joined other critics in condemning US militarism at home and abroad. And while I do appreciate that we are hearing from top military officials how dangerous it is to militarize the state’s response to peaceful demonstrators, their statements hardly amount to a refutation of the military’s pronounced role in the domestic life of this country.

Quite the contrary. Standing against this moment of disquiet among the military leadership is a pervasive reliance on militarized symbols and imagery in American culture. From the war on poverty to the war on drugs, popular rhetoric routinely invokes war metaphors.

Recently we have seen examples of the nation’s militaristic atmosphere in news photographs where military symbols are connecting ideals of patriotism to the “fight” against this virus and the Covid pandemic.