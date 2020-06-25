Refacing the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond

The new skin, and the makeshift role as a backdrop and testament to this moment of racial awakening, has created quite the interlude as the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond awaits its fate. The monument has become nothing short of an artistic magnet—literally a canvas to change. And with the festival atmosphere, the layering and the leveraging grows even more fantastic.

We’ve seen the monument host all types of performers and technological makeovers as a historical theater screen. Of all the treatments, though, this shot by Richmond photographer Scott Elmquist is really something special.

The old General is now the ironic captive of the playground hoops court, that space being one of the most artful and expressive platforms for African-Americans, specifically young Black men and boys. The court, and the aerial standoff depicted in the picture provides a dizzying number of empowering comparisons against the background of the statue, from the relative heights (“skying to the rim”), to the expression of authority (the “throw down”, or “the rejection”), to the more literal allusions:

A game of H-O-R-S-E, anyone?