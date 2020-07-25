Chatting the Pictures: Parents Fight Masks in Utah

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures, presenting highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each conversation is dedicated to analyzing a significant photo in the news, accompanied by other images.
The coronavirus is causing serious dissension as we approach the upcoming school year. This photo by taken by Rick Egan for The Salt Lake Tribune on July 15, 2020. It depicts parents defying social distancing and masking requirements at a Utah County Commission meeting as parents protest a school requirement for children to wear masks. In contrast to anger, as highlighted in the photo caption, we observe the presence of fear, confusion—and victimization. And we recognize as much ambivalence as resistance toward masks.
Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
