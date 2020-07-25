July 25, 2020
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Parents Fight Masks in Utah

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures, presenting highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each conversation is dedicated to analyzing a significant photo in the news, accompanied by other images.

About the Salon

The coronavirus is causing serious dissension as we approach the upcoming school year. This photo by taken by Rick Egan for The Salt Lake Tribune on July 15, 2020. It depicts parents defying social distancing and masking requirements at a Utah County Commission meeting as parents protest a school requirement for children to wear masks. In contrast to anger, as highlighted in the photo caption, we observe the presence of fear, confusion—and victimization. And we recognize as much ambivalence as resistance toward masks.

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her latest book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital, out with University of Illinois Press in spring 2021.

Reactions

