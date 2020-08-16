Chatting the Pictures: A Virus Trial Call to Arms

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Hans Pennink for AP on July 27, 2020. The picture shows a nurse giving an injection to a volunteer in Binghamton NY at the beginning of phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trials in the U.S. As the virus continues to rage, more attention is shifting to the race for a vaccine. Given all the media attention to people flaunting the need to wear masks and to social distance, this one suggests that the risk-taking by young people during the crisis hasn’t all been for fun.
