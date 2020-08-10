Chatting the Pictures: In Houston Hospital Fighting Covid, A Welcome Hug

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This was taken by Callaghan O’Hare for Reuters on July 25, 2020.
In the photo, we see Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, hugging Christina Mathers, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19. The photo emphasizes the ongoing danger of the virus and the power of emotional support—a response that has been lacking from national leadership.
