Chatting the Pictures: In Houston Hospital Fighting Covid, A Welcome Hug

About the Video

This was taken by Callaghan O’Hare for Reuters on July 25, 2020.

In the photo, we see Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, hugging Christina Mathers, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19. The photo emphasizes the ongoing danger of the virus and the power of emotional support—a response that has been lacking from national leadership.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.