Chatting the Pictures: Naturalization Ceremony at GOP Convention All for Show

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Doug Mills for The New York Times. This year’s Republican Convention consistently violated norms regarding the use of the White House for campaign purposes. Perhaps the most worrisome example involved a “surprise” naturalization ceremony. We detail how the president in this “made for television” moment was the focal point and the new citizens were the props.
