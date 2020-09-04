September 4, 2020
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Naturalization Ceremony at GOP Convention All for Show

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.

About the Video

This photo was taken by Doug Mills for The New York Times. This year’s Republican Convention consistently violated norms regarding the use of the White House for campaign purposes. Perhaps the most worrisome example involved a “surprise” naturalization ceremony. We detail how the president in this “made for television” moment was the focal point and the new citizens were the props.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her latest book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital, out with University of Illinois Press in spring 2021.

