September 15, 2020
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Militia Fist Bump With Riot Cop at Stone Mountain

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.

About the Video

This photo was taken by Elijah Nouvelage for Reuters. It shows an armed man fist-bumping a police officer in riot gear as various self-proclaimed militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on August 15th. We discuss the affinity between the main figures and look at the greater visibility and encouragement of white supremacists and militia groups in recent weeks and months.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her latest book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital, out with University of Illinois Press in spring 2021.

