Chatting the Pictures: Militia Fist Bump With Riot Cop at Stone Mountain

About the Video

This photo was taken by Elijah Nouvelage for Reuters. It shows an armed man fist-bumping a police officer in riot gear as various self-proclaimed militia groups stage rallies at the Confederate memorial in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on August 15th. We discuss the affinity between the main figures and look at the greater visibility and encouragement of white supremacists and militia groups in recent weeks and months.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

