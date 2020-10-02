Chatting the Pictures: Agony and Ecstasy over the Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

About the Video

This photo was taken by Erin Schaff for the New York Times. We see conservative women praying at the doors of the Supreme Court as a young woman lies on the ground mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We discuss the clash of physical and spiritual, and the impact of the body language given the likelihood of a new conservative female justice joining the court and voting to outlaw abortion.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

