October 1, 2020
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Agony and Ecstasy over the Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

About the Video

This photo was taken by Erin Schaff for the New York Times. We see conservative women praying at the doors of the Supreme Court as a young woman lies on the ground mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We discuss the clash of physical and spiritual, and the impact of the body language given the likelihood of a new conservative female justice joining the court and voting to outlaw abortion.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her latest book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital, out with University of Illinois Press in spring 2021.

