Chatting the Pictures: Agony and Ecstasy over the Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Erin Schaff for the New York Times. We see conservative women praying at the doors of the Supreme Court as a young woman lies on the ground mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We discuss the clash of physical and spiritual, and the impact of the body language given the likelihood of a new conservative female justice joining the court and voting to outlaw abortion.
