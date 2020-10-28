Chatting the Pictures — Jill Biden: I’ve Got a Hold On You

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Andrew Harnik for the AP outside the Biden campaign plane in New Castle, Delaware. Specifically, we see Jill Biden pulling back her husband to maintain social distance as he speaks to reporters. The campaign photo, taken on October 5, 2020, has a little bit of everything to it, including Joe Biden’s personality, Jill Biden’s guidance, and the demands of campaigning during a pandemic—if you’re doing it the careful way.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
Salon Sponsors Interested in sponsoring an upcoming Chatting the Pictures or Salon? We are always looking for partners to help bring insight about the latest news photos to our readers.
Reactions
Comments Powered by Disqus