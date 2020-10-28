October 28, 2020
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures — Jill Biden: I’ve Got a Hold On You

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.

By Staff
About the Video

This photo was taken by Andrew Harnik for the AP outside the Biden campaign plane in New Castle, Delaware. Specifically, we see Jill Biden pulling back her husband to maintain social distance as he speaks to reporters. The campaign photo, taken on October 5, 2020, has a little bit of everything to it, including Joe Biden’s personality, Jill Biden’s guidance, and the demands of campaigning during a pandemic—if you’re doing it the careful way.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Post By

Staff
See other posts by Staff here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Topic

A curated collection of pieces related to our most-popular subject matter.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her latest book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital, out with University of Illinois Press in spring 2021.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus