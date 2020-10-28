Chatting the Pictures — Jill Biden: I’ve Got a Hold On You

About the Video

This photo was taken by Andrew Harnik for the AP outside the Biden campaign plane in New Castle, Delaware. Specifically, we see Jill Biden pulling back her husband to maintain social distance as he speaks to reporters. The campaign photo, taken on October 5, 2020, has a little bit of everything to it, including Joe Biden’s personality, Jill Biden’s guidance, and the demands of campaigning during a pandemic—if you’re doing it the careful way.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.