Chatting the Pictures: The Most Secure Election in History

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
The “most secure” pronouncement came by way of the government’s own Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. But with Donald Trump determined to contest what by all accounts was a clean and transparent election process, John Altdorfer’s photo for Reuters epitomizes the oversight. In the photo, an observer watches poll workers tabulate ballots at the Allegheny County Election Warehouse in Pittsburgh on November 6, 2020. We discuss the evidentiary quality of this photo among related scenes.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
