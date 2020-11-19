Chatting the Pictures: The Most Secure Election in History

About the Video

The “most secure” pronouncement came by way of the government’s own Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. But with Donald Trump determined to contest what by all accounts was a clean and transparent election process, John Altdorfer’s photo for Reuters epitomizes the oversight. In the photo, an observer watches poll workers tabulate ballots at the Allegheny County Election Warehouse in Pittsburgh on November 6, 2020. We discuss the evidentiary quality of this photo among related scenes.

