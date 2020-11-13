Chatting the Pictures: Our Top Biden/Harris Victory Photograph

About the Video

Four days after the vote, the media finally called the presidency for Biden. Despite the pandemic, citizens poured into the streets to celebrate. Of the media pictures that captured the milestone, we were drawn to this one taken by Andrew Kelly for Reuters. As we explain, the photo of a jubilant cab driver in Manhattan’s Union Square had plenty to say about politics, ethnicity, and a massive and widespread sense of joy and relief.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.