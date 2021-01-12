The Cult Of Trump In Its Last Throes

That painting behind him is called Battle of Lake Erie. It is William Henry Powell’s depiction of the last time the US Capitol building was breached, in 1813. As far as framing devices go, it puts some historical perspective on the mayhem of January 6, 2021.

Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry is the focal point in that painting, which has hung inside the Capitol since 1873. But the star of the show in this photograph, made by Getty’s Win McNamee is a flag-waving MAGA terrorist striking a pose on the staircase in front. In the visual echo of flags unfurled — one the Stars and Stripes, the other Trump for President — there is a similar pledge of allegiance and loyalty to the cause.

It’s not so much that last week’s Capitol riots mark a clean break from the past — they don’t. But it is a national insult to see the edifice of patriotic symbolism get steamrolled by right-wing terrorists roleplaying their way through a delusional fantasy. Built up over the last four years by Trump and his enablers in the Republican Party, the fantasy of saving the Republic from who knows what has pushed so many people over the edge, each lie and every grievance one more step in the same direction.

The Capitol uprising was not a re-founding of the Republic, just to be clear about that. It was a premeditated desecration of the democratic process that left six people dead. (And now that we know how US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was killed, the photo includes a second figure who is armed and dangerous, gripping the potentially lethal red fire extinguisher).

One other detail in this photograph pinpoints why Trump’s followers erupted last week. Look closely again at the ragtag figure waving his flag on the Capitol steps. In the whites of his eyes — small but still pronounced — we see glints of diehard Trump loyalism. Left unchecked, it leads all the way across the Rubicon, where a dull sense of stupor consummates your total devotion to the cult.