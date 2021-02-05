Chatting the Pictures: President Biden’s Fresh Authority

About the Video

This photo by Tom Brenner documents President Joe Biden’s first meeting with Republican senators in the Oval Office. Taken for Reuters, it demonstrating Biden’s leverage and confidence, so much so that Brenner leaves him out of this photo. In this video, we explain why the empty chair at the President’s desk is an indication of strength. We note how the body language of the Senators reflects Biden’s exercise of authority. And we discuss the many ways the photo draws a contrast with Donald Trump’s chaotic handling of the job.

