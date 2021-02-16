Chatting the Pictures: Washington Trying to Steady Things

About the Video

This photo by Timothy Clary was taken for AFP. This statue outside of New York’s Federal Hall is sometimes used to illustrate stories about the economy given that the NY Stock Exchange is across the street. But the monument of George Washington — from this compelling angle — seems to resonate with several national issues right now. In the video, we discuss some of those connections, including the emphasis on economic inequality as Joe Biden assumes office and the recent controversy over stock speculation. We also examine the symbolic parallel between the statue and its historic background at Federal Hall with the scenes of the recent uprising at the Capitol in Washington.

