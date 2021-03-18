March 18, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: The Man for the Season

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.

 

By Meg Handler
About the Video

Taken during Joe Biden’s third week in office, Samuel Corum’s portrait of the new president made for The New York Times really captures the man and the moment. Portraying the President leaving church in Delaware, it speaks to his steadfast faith and momentum in taking on a virus that was mismanaged by his predecessor and has cost America over half-a-million lives. In this video, we discuss that faith, the symbolism of the cross, and some visual parallels to JFK.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Post By

Meg Handler
See other posts by Meg here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Topic

A curated collection of pieces related to our most-popular subject matter.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus