Chatting the Pictures: The Man for the Season

About the Video

Taken during Joe Biden’s third week in office, Samuel Corum’s portrait of the new president made for The New York Times really captures the man and the moment. Portraying the President leaving church in Delaware, it speaks to his steadfast faith and momentum in taking on a virus that was mismanaged by his predecessor and has cost America over half-a-million lives. In this video, we discuss that faith, the symbolism of the cross, and some visual parallels to JFK.

