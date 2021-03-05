Chatting the Pictures: The “Old Timey” Look of the Second Mars Touch Down

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.
With so much adversity on Planet Earth right now, this touch down photo from Mars provided NASA and America with something to celebrate. We discuss this first image broadcast from the surface by Perseverance, NASA’s rover. We probe the image’s nostalgic value, the drama of the mission, and how much the space program leverages visual PR.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
