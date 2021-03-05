March 5, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: The “Old Timey” Look of the Second Mars Touch Down

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.

About the Video

With so much adversity on Planet Earth right now, this touch down photo from Mars provided NASA and America with something to celebrate. We discuss this first image broadcast from the surface by Perseverance, NASA’s rover. We probe the image’s nostalgic value, the drama of the mission, and how much the space program leverages visual PR.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

