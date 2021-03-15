March 14, 2021
Chatting the Pictures: A Focus on the Neediest Covid Patients in L.A.

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.

About the Video

This photograph was taken by Meridith Kohut for a special photo story in the New York Times Magazine. The feature focuses on race, ethnicity and the medical treatment received by people of lesser means stricken by COVID-19 in Los Angeles. In the photo, a patient holds up a sign to the medical worker written in Spanish asking: “Is this the end?” We discuss the practical and the symbolic implications of the question, and the lifeline between these two people. We also look at other images in the Times article as they reflect on the race, class and ethnic divide and the plight of the underserved.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

Reactions

