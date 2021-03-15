Chatting the Pictures: A Focus on the Neediest Covid Patients in L.A.

About the Video

This photograph was taken by Meridith Kohut for a special photo story in the New York Times Magazine. The feature focuses on race, ethnicity and the medical treatment received by people of lesser means stricken by COVID-19 in Los Angeles. In the photo, a patient holds up a sign to the medical worker written in Spanish asking: “Is this the end?” We discuss the practical and the symbolic implications of the question, and the lifeline between these two people. We also look at other images in the Times article as they reflect on the race, class and ethnic divide and the plight of the underserved.

