Chatting the Pictures: Significance of the Early Pandemic Drone Photo of NYC’s Hart Island

About the Video

This photo by Lucas Jackson, taken for Reuters, was one of the earliest and most prominent photos of the COVID-19 pandemic to openly document the loss of life. As America crosses the tragic 500,000 death marker and approaches the one-year anniversary of the virus, we take a look back at this powerful drone image from New York’s Hart Island. We summarize the Island’s long history up to its role as the site where the city buries its unclaimed corpses. We also discuss the power of the photo’s perspective and the importance of the image in the context of the political year.

