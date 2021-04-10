Insult to Injury: The Fortressing of the Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

There have been many photos of the fencing, the barriers, and the soldiers and military vehicles surrounding the structure. But the powerful and impressionistic image by David Guttenfelder takes it a step further. It documents the Floyd family and their lawyer, Attorney Ben Crump, having to pass through the layers of rough, cold chain link as if it were some kind of cage. If that quality wasn’t bad enough, when you consider the extreme prejudice surrounding Floyd’s treatment and death, the layers of fencing and barbed wire also makes it look like a prison yard.