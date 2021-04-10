April 10, 2021
Insult to Injury: The Fortressing of the Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

Photo: David Guttenfelder (@dguttenfelder)
Caption: Floyd’s legal team and family enter the courthouse through a security checkpoint protected by layers of fencing, razor wire, National Guard vehicles, and police.

Photographers frame the fortressing of the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd.

By Michael Shaw

There has been great anger and offense taken over the conversion of the courthouse in Minneapolis into an armed camp. Site of the Derek Chauvin trial, the barricading has caused great offense and only deepened the pain and hurt over the death of George Floyd. The last thing people need as part of this process is for the city to telegraph the expectation of rioting and destruction.
Photo: Holly Baily (@hollybdc)

Caption: Outside the Chauvin trial
Photo: Holly Baily (@hollybdc)

Caption: Outside the Chauvin trial
There have been many photos of the fencing, the barriers, and the soldiers and military vehicles surrounding the structure. But the powerful and impressionistic image by David Guttenfelder takes it a step further. It documents the Floyd family and their lawyer, Attorney Ben Crump, having to pass through the layers of rough, cold chain link as if it were some kind of cage. If that quality wasn’t bad enough, when you consider the extreme prejudice surrounding Floyd’s treatment and death, the layers of fencing and barbed wire also makes it look like a prison yard.
Photo: Holly Baily (@hollybdc)

Caption: Blocks of concrete barriers with two layers of fencing topped with barbed wire: 16 days before the Derek Chauvin trial in downtown Minneapolis
The stark, empty documentary photos by Holly Bailey of the Hennepin County District Court also drives home the feeling of a penitentiary and the quality of abnegation.
Reactions

