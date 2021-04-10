Insult to Injury: The Fortressing of the Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

There has been great anger and offense taken over the conversion of the courthouse in Minneapolis into an armed camp. Site of the Derek Chauvin trial, the barricading has caused great offense and only deepened the pain and hurt over the death of George Floyd. The last thing people need as part of this process is for the city to telegraph the expectation of rioting and destruction.
There have been many photos of the fencing, the barriers, and the soldiers and military vehicles surrounding the structure. But the powerful and impressionistic image by David Guttenfelder takes it a step further. It documents the Floyd family and their lawyer, Attorney Ben Crump, having to pass through the layers of rough, cold chain link as if it were some kind of cage. If that quality wasn’t bad enough, when you consider the extreme prejudice surrounding Floyd’s treatment and death, the layers of fencing and barbed wire also makes it look like a prison yard.
The stark, empty documentary photos by Holly Bailey of the Hennepin County District Court also drives home the feeling of a penitentiary and the quality of abnegation.
