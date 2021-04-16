April 16, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Lightning in George Floyd Square

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.

About the Video

This photo was taken by Joshua Lott for The Washington Post. It shows a lightning strike near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, also known as George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, a week after the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial.

In this video, we discuss the lightning as metaphor and the impact and durability of spontaneous memorial sites. Minneapolis has been a focal point for protest as well as demands for racial justice and police reform since the killing of George Floyd by officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. With the trial currently underway, local and national photojournalists are particularly mindful of this key moment in the history of American civil rights.

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix)

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

