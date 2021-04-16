Chatting the Pictures: Lightning in George Floyd Square

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Joshua Lott for The Washington Post. It shows a lightning strike near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, also known as George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, a week after the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial.
In this video, we discuss the lightning as metaphor and the impact and durability of spontaneous memorial sites. Minneapolis has been a focal point for protest as well as demands for racial justice and police reform since the killing of George Floyd by officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. With the trial currently underway, local and national photojournalists are particularly mindful of this key moment in the history of American civil rights.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
Interested in sponsoring an upcoming Chatting the Pictures or Salon? We are always looking for partners to help bring insight about the latest news photos to our readers.
Reactions
Comments Powered by Disqus