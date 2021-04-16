Chatting the Pictures: Lightning in George Floyd Square

About the Video

This photo was taken by Joshua Lott for The Washington Post. It shows a lightning strike near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, also known as George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, a week after the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial.

In this video, we discuss the lightning as metaphor and the impact and durability of spontaneous memorial sites. Minneapolis has been a focal point for protest as well as demands for racial justice and police reform since the killing of George Floyd by officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. With the trial currently underway, local and national photojournalists are particularly mindful of this key moment in the history of American civil rights.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.