Chatting the Pictures: Riot Cop Photo Raises Question of “Who’s the Other?”

This photo by John Minchillo for AP Photo shows people watching as police in riot gear walk down a residential street, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Minneapolis area has been a focal point for protest as well as demands for racial justice and police reform since the killing of George Floyd by ex-officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. In this video, we discuss how Minchillo’s photo powerfully addresses power and place.