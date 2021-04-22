Chatting the Pictures: Riot Cop Photo Raises Question of “Who’s the Other?”

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
This photo by John Minchillo for AP Photo shows people watching as police in riot gear walk down a residential street, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Minneapolis area has been a focal point for protest as well as demands for racial justice and police reform since the killing of George Floyd by ex-officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. In this video, we discuss how Minchillo’s photo powerfully addresses power and place.
Interested in sponsoring an upcoming Chatting the Pictures or Salon?
