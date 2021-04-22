April 21, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Riot Cop Photo Raises Question of “Who’s the Other?”

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video

This photo by John Minchillo for AP Photo shows people watching as police in riot gear walk down a residential street, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Minneapolis area has been a focal point for protest as well as demands for racial justice and police reform since the killing of George Floyd by ex-officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. In this video, we discuss how Minchillo’s photo powerfully addresses power and place.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

