Chatting the Pictures: World Press Photo of The Year, A COVID-19 Hug

This photograph by Mads Nissen (Politiken and Panos Pictures), titled “The First Embrace,” shows Rosa Luzia Lunardi (85) embraced by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza, at Viva Bem care home, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 5, 2020, through a curtain of clear plastic. Winning World Press Photo of the Year award, and the first prize in the General News Singles category, the choice of a winning photo portraying the global pandemic was almost inevitable for the contest covering a year in which news around the globe was dominated by the virus that has killed nearly 3 million people, including more than 360,000 in hard-hit Brazil. “The main message of this image is empathy. It’s love and compassion,” Nissen said in a comment released by contest organizers.