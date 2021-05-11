May 11, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Frank Thorp’s Portrait of Dion 100 Days after the Capitol Riot

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video
This photograph was taken by Frank Thorp V, a producer and reporter covering Congress for NBC News. In the photo, we see Dion Montague, informally known as ‘The Coffee Guy,’ at the Capitol cafeteria. This is part of a series of portraits, profiles, and testimonials for an NBC News feature titled, “After the Riot,” marking 100 days since the Capitol attack. In the video, we focus on Dion’s importance as the one non-professional portrayed in the series and how that status informs his vulnerability. We also discuss Thorp’s view as a Capitol insider and his passion for large format photography. 

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

