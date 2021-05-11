Chatting the Pictures: Frank Thorp’s Portrait of Dion 100 Days after the Capitol Riot

About the Video

This photograph was taken by Frank Thorp V, a producer and reporter covering Congress for NBC News. In the photo, we see Dion Montague, informally known as ‘The Coffee Guy,’ at the Capitol cafeteria. This is part of a series of portraits, profiles, and testimonials for an NBC News feature titled, “After the Riot,” marking 100 days since the Capitol attack. In the video, we focus on Dion’s importance as the one non-professional portrayed in the series and how that status informs his vulnerability. We also discuss Thorp’s view as a Capitol insider and his passion for large format photography.

