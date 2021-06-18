Chatting the Pictures: Beyond Cute

About the Video

In this photograph by Drew Angerer for Getty Images, We see Xiao (Chiao) Qi Ji a nine-month panda cub climbing a tree at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C. in May 2021. In the video, we discuss why certain pictures, like this one, find their way into most “photo of the week” slideshows and how it speaks to our current moment coming out of the pandemic – we’re all just hanging on.