Chatting the Pictures: Beyond Cute

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
In this photograph by Drew Angerer for Getty Images, We see Xiao (Chiao) Qi Ji a nine-month panda cub climbing a tree at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C. in May 2021. In the video, we discuss why certain pictures, like this one, find their way into most “photo of the week” slideshows and how it speaks to our current moment coming out of the pandemic – we’re all just hanging on.
