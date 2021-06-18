Chatting the Pictures: Beyond Cute

June 18, 2021
Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

In this photograph by Drew Angerer for Getty Images, We see Xiao (Chiao) Qi Ji a nine-month panda cub climbing a tree at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C. in May 2021. In the video, we discuss why certain pictures, like this one, find their way into most “photo of the week” slideshows and how it speaks to our current moment coming out of the pandemic – we’re all just hanging on.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

