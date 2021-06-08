June 8, 2021
Chatting the Pictures: A Singular Picture of George Floyd’s Daughter Entering the White House

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

This photograph is by Evan Vucci for AP Photo. On the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, his family was invited to the White House. At the end of the day, this photo of Floyd’s daughter Gianna, walking alone, stood above the others. In the video, we discuss the power of the welcome, the photo’s striking informality, and the way the photo of Gianna Floyd reminds us of pictures and the famous Norman Rockwell painting of Ruby Bridges, a civil rights icon in the 1960’s who was roughly the same age then as Floyd is today.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

