Chatting the Pictures: A Singular Picture of George Floyd’s Daughter Entering the White House

About the Video

This photograph is by Evan Vucci for AP Photo. On the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, his family was invited to the White House. At the end of the day, this photo of Floyd’s daughter Gianna, walking alone, stood above the others. In the video, we discuss the power of the welcome, the photo’s striking informality, and the way the photo of Gianna Floyd reminds us of pictures and the famous Norman Rockwell painting of Ruby Bridges, a civil rights icon in the 1960’s who was roughly the same age then as Floyd is today.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.