Chatting the Pictures: A Covid Kiss That Is Harder to Read

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
This picture was posted on Instagram by Canadian photographer Rachael Blakey. It was made for a shared collection on everyday life during the pandemic. Blakey notes that the finish line is in sight in the second year of COVID-19 and she is looking forward to getting back to normal. We discuss the tone of the image and how it parallels earlier photos of pandemic hugs, kisses, and solidarity.
