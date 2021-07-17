July 17, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: A Covid Kiss That Is Harder to Read

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

This picture was posted on Instagram by Canadian photographer Rachael Blakey. It was made for a shared collection on everyday life during the pandemic. Blakey notes that the finish line is in sight in the second year of COVID-19 and she is looking forward to getting back to normal. We discuss the tone of the image and how it parallels earlier photos of pandemic hugs, kisses, and solidarity.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

