Chatting the Pictures: Photo of an Exhausted California Firefighter

About the Video

The photo was taken by Lincoln Peters, a firefighter on the same hotshot crew as his captain, Justin Grunewald, here resting on a bridge in Big Sur, California. It accompanied a tweet on June 24th, 2021 from the Los Padres National Forest reporting on the containment status of the Willow Fire. In the video, we discuss the mood of the photo, Grunewald’s body language, and how much the photo mirrors the overwhelm from the climate crisis and yet another early and extreme beginning of the fire season.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here: https://www.readingthepictures.org/videos/