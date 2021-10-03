October 3, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: The Most Telling Photos of US Olympic Gymnasts Testifying Against the FBI

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video

In this photo by Anna Moneymaker for Getty Images, we see U.S. Olympic Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and world champion Maggie Nichols approached by Senator Pat Leahy after their appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Biles and her fellow gymnasts gave testimony on the abuse they experienced at the hand of Larry Nassar, the former US women’s national gymnastics team doctor, and the FBI’s negligence in handling their cases in 2015.  At least 40 more girls and women said they were molested after the FBI became aware of the problem. In the video, we highlight the assertiveness, the anger, and the powerful use of “negative space” in this photograph. We also describe how this photo and others represent women who have testified in Congress against the system.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here

Post By

Staff
See other posts by Staff here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Topic

A curated collection of pieces related to our most-popular subject matter.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus