Chatting the Pictures: The Most Telling Photos of US Olympic Gymnasts Testifying Against the FBI

In this photo by Anna Moneymaker for Getty Images, we see U.S. Olympic Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and world champion Maggie Nichols approached by Senator Pat Leahy after their appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Biles and her fellow gymnasts gave testimony on the abuse they experienced at the hand of Larry Nassar, the former US women’s national gymnastics team doctor, and the FBI’s negligence in handling their cases in 2015. At least 40 more girls and women said they were molested after the FBI became aware of the problem. In the video, we highlight the assertiveness, the anger, and the powerful use of “negative space” in this photograph. We also describe how this photo and others represent women who have testified in Congress against the system.

