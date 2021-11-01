Chatting the Pictures: Undersea Gardens and Positive Climate Change Visuals

About the Video

This photo was taken by photographer Giacomo d’Orlando for Climate Visuals. It depicts Nemo’s Garden, a self-sustainable underwater farm started in 2012 in Noli, Italy. Effectively an underwater greenhouse, 6 air-filled clear plastic pods—some large enough for divers to place half a body in—are anchored to the bottom of the sea. With 70% of the world’s fresh water going to agriculture and the planet running dry, these biospheres are part of our green future. In this video, we highlight the mission of ClimateVisuals.org and the importance of images representing positive action. We also discuss how the image captures the sense of adventure, both new and old, as well as layers of wonder and surprise.

