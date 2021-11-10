Chatting the Pictures: The Lava at the Kitchen Window

About the Video

This photo was taken by Jon Nazca for Reuters Pictures. The La Palma volcano has been wreaking destruction for a month now. In that time, there has been one dramatic picture after another from Spain’s Canary Islands. It’s for that reason that we’ve been wondering why this particular wire photo, shot from a kitchen window, has circulated more widely than most. In the video, we look at the novelty of natural disasters in the midst of so much catastrophe related to climate change–and how domesticity is ever more precious these days.

