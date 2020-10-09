Social Justice in the “Unified” NFL

At the beginning of its 2020 season, the NFL found itself responding to a national reckoning with racial injustice. Like other sports leagues trying to navigate both the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about systematic racism, the NFL opened its season with symbolic gestures designed to express solidarity with the Black community. Not unlike its responses to protest and conversations about racial violence in 2016 and 2017, the league has been leaning heavily on abstract notions of “unity.” Their approach has found expression in statements by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and in its decisions to feature Black culture and narratives.

We also see the league’s approach to “unity” in visual strategies that have been captured by photojournalists.

Take for example the photograph above from the season’s opening game between the Houston Texans and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This photo is dominated by the word “CHIEFS” painted in the end zone. There is a standard practice in professional football to promote franchise insignia this way, so by itself it is unremarkable. Look more closely, however, and we see the NFL’s call to “END RACISM” placed along the back of the end zone. The NFL had declared before the season started that it would add this label, but that decision received a lukewarm response. The field design confirms why many observers would be skeptical, as the phrase blends into the field enough to make it only somewhat legible. Since it is far less prominent than “CHIEFS,” it reads with as little impact as critics feared. If the NFL really wants to promote anti-racism, it seems difficult to imagine a less emphatic visual statement.

The league’s message is undermined even further by the prominence of a team name that appropriates Native American culture and imagery. Even though Washington’s former mascot attracted a lot of media attention (the franchise now playing under the placeholder, “the Washington football team”), Kansas City has a fan base that still mimics in its costumes and chants the traditions of Native American culture.