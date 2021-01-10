Capitol Artwork a Symbolic Participant in Trump White Supremacist Riot

Saul Loeb made this image of the statue of Gerald Ford as rioters roamed the Capitol Rotunda, a space usually teeming with tourists and school groups. Members of the mob also posed for photos with statues of Ronald Reagan and Dwight Eisenhower, so maybe they were just on the lookout for Republican heroes. Yet while Ford is the man who pardoned Nixon (setting a nice precedent for their guy), it’s still disconcerting to see him cosplaying MAGA and being made to wave a flag that reads “Trump 2020 NO MORE BULLSHIT.” Ford was not, in politics or disposition, MAGA material. But the man who has put himself on a pedestal with Ford has taken care of that. In a literal performance of the “there, I fixed it for you” meme, Ford is remade as a smiling friend of the mob.

But Loeb’s photo also makes clear that this appropriation of Ford occurred in the Capitol Rotunda, a space dominated by a series of narrative paintings that tell a familiar, yet distorted and incomplete, story about the origins of the nation.

The two paintings seen in the background of this photo, of De Soto “discovering” the Mississippi River, on the left, and the landing of Columbus, on the right, are emblematic of that partial history. They and others like them were commissioned and installed during the mid-19th century, at a time when the U.S. government was aggressively working to expand the boundaries of the nation and the question of slavery dominated Congressional debate. Ultimately, these paintings’ colonialist versions of “freedom” and “discovery” are just as implicated in the MAGA narrative as is the hat incongruously placed on Ford’s head. (Watch this Chatting The Pictures discussion of Trump’s bizarre Fourth of July visit to Mount Rushmore for more evidence of this connection.)