What should and shouldn’t we be seeing? Where is the discretion, especially when many are disbelieving? Should we not see these images? Is it an affront to the stricken and exposed man? Should we just see charts and graphs and read statistics? Should we just see photos of vacant highways, empty market shelves and deserted cultural landmarks? Should we just see images of drive-up testing, perhaps a nose swabbing? ⠀

The scene of a gloved hand reaching toward a window is now universally familiar, but is she warding us off? Perhaps what’s most seen and tested here is not our boundaries, but the limits of what she can handle.

-Michael Shaw⠀

Photo: Yves Herman @reuters:⠀

Caption: “SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A member of the medical personnel gestures as patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020.

