March 25, 2020
Virus Meets Cat Gramming

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Instagram. Caption:LL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT: DC is at a standstill as the number of people infected with COVID-19 worldwide passes 200,000 with the death toll above 8,000. There have been nearly 8,000 cases reported in the US with more expected to come.

I found this surprisingly touching. The young woman’s “meh” expression can refer to social distancing, given the barren mall; life out of balance; or the dysfunctional government. As a counterpoint to (and the feline’s alignment with) the federal monument, it’s like the picture is saying, I can pretty much handle the havoc as long as I have my cat.⠀

-Michael Shaw

Photo@alexwroblewskiphoto
Michael Shaw
The Big Picture

