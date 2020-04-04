Chatting the Pictures: More Pandemic—New York Harbor; Las Vegas Homeless; NYC ICU

For “The Look,” we discuss a photo taken by MediaPunch via BACKGRID. This photo shocked people across the nation. It shows an outdoor shelter located in the parking lot at an expo center in Las Vegas. Catholic Charities was forced to move men there temporarily from its 500-bed shelter after a resident contracting the coronavirus. We analyze the moral response to the optics, and compare the visual arrangement to a prominent symbol of the AIDS crisis.

“The Pick” this week is a photo by Benjamin Norman for TIME. It shows Dr. Laura Mulvey, a doctor at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, who ended up in isolation for COVID-19 in her own ICU. We talk about the medical, professional, and emotional distress in the photo, and how these front line medical workers are also forced to battle the virus without adequate protective gear.

