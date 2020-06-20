Chatting the Pictures: 3 Signature Images of the George Floyd Protests

Every two weeks, Michael Shaw and Cara Finnegan discuss recent news photos on our “Chatting the Pictures” webcast. In the latest episode, we are joined by educator and writer John Edwin Mason. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, the media and social media have been filled with powerful and disturbing protest photos. We focused on some different kinds of images from this historic moment. Specifically, these pictures deal with the protests and self-representation, and the racial divide in public space.
The first photo was taken by Ruddy Roye for National Geographic. It shows a man in New York, Kyle Errison, raising a fist in solidarity with marchers chanting “Justice for George Floyd.”
The second photo was taken by photographer Nathan Aguirre. It features high school graduate Deveonte Joseph wearing his cap and gown to a Minneapolis protest the night after George Floyd’s murder. We also discuss the connection to famed photographer Gordon Parks as a high school in his name is almost in view.
