Chatting the Pictures: 3 Signature Images of the George Floyd Protests

About the Salon

The first photo was taken by Ruddy Roye for National Geographic. It shows a man in New York, Kyle Errison, raising a fist in solidarity with marchers chanting “Justice for George Floyd.”

The second photo was taken by photographer Nathan Aguirre. It features high school graduate Deveonte Joseph wearing his cap and gown to a Minneapolis protest the night after George Floyd’s murder. We also discuss the connection to famed photographer Gordon Parks as a high school in his name is almost in view.