Documenting a Protest Has Never Been More Challenging

Like many photographers who think about these ambiguities but leave conclusions to viewers, I think those implicit questions are what make an image effective. Also I am careful about whether a photograph should be published or shown based on how it might implicate the dignity of individuals in the frame. These are not easy questions, but I believe that publishing some of these examples is a good way to facilitate discussion around the challenges of protest photography.

The good news is that discussions about how to navigate some of these challenges already are under way. One proactive suggestion is to have more people participating in the journalistic coverage of their own communities. It is a proposal made by Brent Lewis, a photo editor at The New York Times and a co-founder of the Diversify Photo initiative. He worries that the current outbreak of violence is, in his words, “just the next opportunity” for photographers and media professionals to advance their careers “off the pain and suffering of Black folks.” Through Diversify Photo, Lewis and other groups such as the Authority Collective are asking that more people of color be hired by news and media organizations as photographers who can help tell the story of these current protests. This strikes me as a common sense plea because its goal is to reestablish shared and universal ethical and moral standards in a more equitable way.