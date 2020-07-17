This Fauci Cover Is Not Cool. It’s Sad.

July 16, 2020
Photo: Frankie Alduino for InStyle Caption: For a special cover Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady spoke with Nora O’Donnell about the on-going battle against COVID-19, Fauci’s at times contentious relationship with the White House, and how he’s staying sane (pro-tip: he power walks). “Keep distances, wash hands, avoid crowds, wear a mask… I think if we diligently do that, we can turn this around.”

Poor Dr. Fauci has been reduced to defending his stature by playing the White House’s game.

By Michael Shaw

This cover is not cool.

Apparently, the way to counter the White House’s “kill the messenger” campaign against Dr. Anthony Fauci right now is to turn him into a more conventional political celebrity. Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was popular enough before. But America’s top immunologist was widely known and admired because he wasn’t trying to be cool, or “highly rated,” or overly visible.

At this point, though, the “People”-like treatment seems like part of the prescription to counter the smear effort. The cover sets up an interview by CBS’s Norah O’Donnell with Fauci and his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady, to tell “their side of the story.”

So, this is not a cool picture. It’s a sad picture as the virus spins out of control. It illustrates how much Fauci has been reduced to defending his credibility as a scientist, a medical authority, and a critical source of knowledge and guidance by playing the White House’s PR game.

Reactions

