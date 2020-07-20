Where John Lewis Meets the Present Moment

A lot of familiar photos were published honoring the passing of John Lewis, the longtime congressman and civil rights icon. But Stephen Crowley’s, not surprisingly, was unique. The photo is a tribute to Lewis and to photography, with the active use of those two famous AP images.

The term “teaching moment” is a popular phrase, but this literally is one. Social movements are as much about education as advocacy, and Lewis was a keen and consistent instructor. In Stephen’s photo, taken on the steps of the U.S. Capitol eleven years ago, we see Lewis “setting up class” and sharing those blown-up photos of the march from Selma to Montgomery. In a vivid juxtaposition, we see Lewis aligned with the famous image of him being beaten on Bloody Sunday. His arm even bisects the frame.

Crowley’s choice of this photo to honor Lewis’s passing is also deeply informed by the present moment. As the nation is gripped by racial justice protests and so many citizens embrace still a new teaching moment, the image is informed by the imperative to educate the young, and also enlighten more white people.

