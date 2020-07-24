July 24, 2020
Chatting the Pictures: Protest, Racial Justice, and Portland’s ”Wall of Moms”

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures, presenting highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each conversation is dedicated to analyzing a significant photo in the news, accompanied by other images.

 

 

About the Salon

This photo was taken by Caitlin Ochs for Reuters on July 18th, 2020. In the image, we see women from a group called “The Wall of Moms” demonstrating outside the Federal Justice Center in Portland during a racial justice protest. The presence of Federal troops has sparked outrage and swelled participation in demonstrations in the city as protests for racial equality have swept the country. We discuss the ongoing public reaction to police violence against African-Americans, the militarized response by the government, and the role of white protesters, including an organization of mothers, in the racial justice protests there.

